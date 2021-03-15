REDDYGwendolyn NSP.tif

Gwendolyn C. Reddy, 71, passed away peacefully in her home in Elephant Butte, NM on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Gwendolyn was born in Delhart, TX to Loyd and Gladys Hankla. She has been a friendly face around Elephant Butte since 1994, being involved in many local organizations. She graduated from Foothills College, where she got her horticulture degree. She used her herbalist’s knowledge to train families about the nutritional values of the food they ate. Her life’s journey was to share God’s love and to teach others to believe, as she had seen Heaven and had the privilege to breath the love in the air. Gwendolyn is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Thomas Reddy; her children: Brian Bean and wife Trish and Linda Filipi and husband Joe; 2 grandchildren; brother, Loyd L. Hankla; cousins: Tanda and Bill Beck, Cheryl and George Ellis, and Ron Hankla. No Funeral will be held per Gwen’s wishes, though she asks that everyone buy themselves a yellow rose and play the song “That’s God” by Jodee Messina in her memory.  Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

