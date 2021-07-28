Mildred Florence Reddy, Nee Cypher, Born March 27, 1932 Joined the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was 89 years old. Florence had been and Elephant Butte resident for almost 25 years. She moved here with her husband, Richard A. Reddy (passed July 11, 2000). They were joined in Elephant Butte by their sons, Thomas J. Reddy and wife, Gwen, and Robert A. Reddy, and by their daughter, Darlene R. Williams. Over the years Florence held many positions in the Sunshine Valley Garden Club. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels early on in her residence. She is also a faithful member of Fellowship Alliance Church and served in many different positions and duties there over the years. Florence grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, New York. She graduated from Croton-Harmon High School in 1951. She worked as Secretary to the Branch President at Rand McNally in Ossining, NY, where she and Richard met. Florence loved children and fostered many babies during the 1950’s and early 60’s. She donated much of her time over the years to Croton’s schools. She is a proud grandmother to Colleen Reddy, Cathleen Reddy, Audrey Williams, and Elise Williams. A Memorial Celebration Service will be held at Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel at 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. officiated by Pastor Bill Winkler. The family will host a luncheon following the service for all who knew Florence at Sierra Del Rio Golf Course Restaurant, 101 Club House Road, Elephant Butte, NM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Fellowship Alliance Church, 1601 E. 6th Ave., Truth or Consequences, NM, 57/894-0507. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
