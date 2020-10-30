Kim E. Reck-Butz, a resident of Winston, New Mexico, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. Kim was born in Berwyn, Illinois on May 15, 1956.
After having the opportunity to experience many career choices through her formative years in the southwest, she served a four-year enlistment in the United States Navy.
Kim was Honorably Discharged as an Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Petty Officer. Her federal government career began as a Library Technician at the U.S. Naval Station in Thurso, Scotland. It continued at the Naval War College, in Newport, Rhode Island, serving as a Clerk, an Accounting Technician, then as a Budget Technician and retiring as the Administrative Assistant for the National Weather Service (El Paso office) in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Kim is survived by her husband, Ross W. Butz; children: Lieren E. Barkenhagen (J.P.), Sean R. Hackbarth (Lindsey), and stepson, Thomas J. Butz (Holly); and granddaughters: Emily and Madison Barkenhagen, Iris Hackbarth, and Haley and Alexandra Butz.
No services have been planned.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Winston, Chloride, Chiz and Dusty (WCC&D) Community Association, P.O. Box 181, Winston, NM 87943; or From the Heart Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 56, Canutillo, TX 79835.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
