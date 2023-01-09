Darrel Reasner, 73, of Elephant Butte, NM died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Darrel was born in Indianapolis, IN to Raymond Reasner of New Palestine, IN and Nell Ann Covert Reasner of Clovis, NM. He proudly served in the Air National Guard for 6 years. Darrel worked for the National Resource Conservation Service in Socorro, NM for 27 years, before his retirement in 2004. After retirement, Darrel did private consulting for individual landowners as well as assisting various government agencies on land use and engineering contracts. This included many years of habitat restoration and conservation work in the Middle Rio Grande Valley, often alongside his family and good friends, who were always there to help. Darrel was a true outdoorsman, whether it be work or leisure, he preferred to be outside. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping, exploring in the mountains, fishing in the streams, and taking in all nature had to offer. He found his ultimate nirvana in the Magdalena Mountains, where he and his family built their cabin and spent as much time as they could. Many family vacations were at Elephant Butte Lake, fishing and enjoying various watersports- boating, tubing, and water skiing. Every summer, a new sandcastle was built and some of us were buried up to our necks in sand! After the loss of his son, Gary, in 1998, vacations at different National Parks became a tradition- Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, Glacier and several National Parks in Canada were some of the parks where the best memories were made. Darrel is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sheila Reasner; children: Randy John Reasner of Socorro, NM, and Corrie Dawn Reasner and fiancé Nicasio Gonzalez of Albuquerque, NM; grandchildren- Jordyn Reasner of Minneapolis, MN, Noah and Dawsyn Reasner of Socorro, NM; siblings- Jerry Reasner and wife Melba of Roman Forest, TX and Dennis Reasner and wife, Enid of Placitas, NM; as well as countless hunting buddies, friends, and other family members. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Nell Reasner; son, Gary Reasner of Socorro, NM; Great-grandparents and numerous cousins. A Memorial Service celebrating Darrel’s life will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort Event Center (402 Highway 195 Elephant Butte, NM 87935). Followed by inurnment at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
