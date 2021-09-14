Elisabeth “Betsy” Rauschenberger, age 75, of Hillsboro, NM entered eternal life on Friday, September 10, 2021. Betsy was born March 26, 1946 in Paris, France to Donald and Yvonne (Martelliere) Esker. Elisabeth was a retired Physical Education Teacher and a loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, sister and friend. She enjoyed playing tennis and sharing a meal with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard A. Rauschenberger; son, Chad Rauschenberger and wife Emily of Eugene, OR; and sister, Josette Ponteri andhusband Ray of Las Cruces, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald A. Esker on August 19, 2009 and Yvonne Esker on October 19, 2021. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
