Carol Joyce Rainey, born December 17, 1939, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020. Carol was married to her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Lee Rainey, former Truth or Consequences mayor, who preceded her in death May 11, 2018 and is survived by her only daughter, Brenda L. Prantil and her two grandsons, Jaryd and Zachary Prantil.
Carol will be remembered by all as the sweetest, kindest, loving and most remembered teacher of underprivileged children, while pursuing her passion of helping others.
Carol and Jimmy loved to spend their spare time attending antique car shows in Truth or Consequences. Carol always enjoyed making the costumes for the shows. They also were very active in “Sierra County Santas”...always happy to help those in need.
Carol is preceded in death by her only son, Kenneth James Rainey, who passed on July 19, 1972 in San Diego where Jimmy was stationed in the Navy.
Carol lived her last years in San Diego, CA, with her daughter Brenda and was cared for by many “angels” who loved her deeply. Carol lived her last years with the “cruel disease” dementia, but never stopped smiling and loving the life she had.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carol wished to rest in peace with her lifelong love and husband, Jimmy, who is resting in peace at the T-or-C Veterans’ Memorial.
