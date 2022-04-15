Charles Melton Ragsdale, age 89, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, passed away peacefully April 7, 2022 at Blue Horizons Memory Care in Las Cruces, NM. Charles was born on June 17, 1932 in Mt. Valley, Arkansas to James & Maude Ragsdale.
Charles served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war, was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and was very active in the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shrine where he was a Master Mason for 52 years. He was a lumberman and saw miller for a big part of his life then went on to manage retail lumber yards.
Charles loved to fish, and nothing made him happier than the sound of a chainsaw. He was the kindest, sweetest, selfless, and funniest man. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, and make sure everyone he loved or ran across on the street had a smile on their face. He never knew a stranger; they were all his friends. There is nothing he enjoyed more than a good prank and telling stories. One of his favorite pastimes in his senior years was feeding and enjoying the birds in his back yard.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years Johnnie Ragsdale; children: David & Becky Ragsdale, Lisa D’Agostino (Florida); Nancy & Dan Hust (Moriarty, NM); Charlotte & Billy Page (Alamogordo, NM); Jim & Debbie Ragsdale (Las Cruces, NM); Barry & Teresa Ragsdale (Williamsburg, NM); Grandchildren: Alexis, Sharon, Charles, Matthew, Dan Jr, Amanda, Clarissa, Devon, Jeremy, Jamie, Brittany, Coy, Charley, Ashley, Sarah, Destiny; great-grandchildren: Sharisa, Klara, Alexander, Victoria, Casper, Owen, Ryan, Sterling, Jericho, Virginia, Malik, Zane, Delilah, Lyle, Allison, Seth, Wyatt, Waylon, Trulen, Cecily, Kadence, Hadley; Sisters: Roberta, Joyce, Jimmie Sue, Carol Lynn and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his Father, James Hogan Ragsdale; Mother, Maude Nixon Ragsdale; Sisters: Elizabeth Hill, Mary Coker; Brother: Jarod; Son: John Carlton Ragsdale.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial celebration service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10am at Grace United Methodist Church in Alamogordo, NM. Burial will follow at 4pm at Las Palomas Cemetery, Las Palomas, NM.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.