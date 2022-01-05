Alice (Lunsford) Prythero passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 12,2021 at the age of 91. Alice was born in Jackson, Mississippi on May 30, 1930. She moved with her family to Hot Springs, New Mexico in 1946. She entered Hot Springs High school then and graduated in 1948. Alice met and married Walt Prythero in 1977. She enjoyed art, and worked for the family business for many years, as well as managed local properties. Alice was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Eunice (Jones) Lunsford; husband, Walt Prythero; siblings: Gus, Ruth, and Fay; son, Michael Joel Ashbaugh; and her grandson, Ray Ashbaugh. She is survived by her children: John Ashbaugh and Randall Ashbaugh and his wife, Karen; grandchildren: Carl Ashbaugh, Kriss Ashbaugh, Mariah Hechler (Erik), Josh Ashbaugh, Michael Johnston (Kari), Elizabeth Johnston-Dora, and Tommy Laney; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Services will be held for Alice on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Kirikos Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Carl Ashbaugh, Kriss Ashbaugh, Josh Ashbaugh, Tommy Laney, Erik Hechler, and Wolfgang Hechler. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Maddox Hechler and Johannes Hechler. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
