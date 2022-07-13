After a fierce battle with cancer, Edward Lee Pruett, Sr., known to his friends and family as “Buddy,” passed away quietly at home surrounded by his family on July 8, 2022 in Truth or Consequences, NM. Ed, a member of Operating Engineers, Local 3, was a skilled crane operator for over 30 years. This was even true when he broke his hand and his little brother had to change gears while he drove the crane up and down the streets and hills of San Francisco, CA. Ed was also a master mechanic. He could make any motorcycle rumble, any car run, and any bicycle or big-wheel roll, always with a Snap-On© tool in his hand, surrounded by toolboxes the size of small houses. A skilled fisherman, he could catch anything from 35-pound stripers off Rockaway Beach, CA and anchovies, dungeness crab and 40-pound king salmon out of Pillar Point Harbor, CA to any type of freshwater fish from Elephant Butte in New Mexico.
As a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he will always be remembered for his unmatched love and willingness to help, no matter who, no matter the need, no matter the request. Be it protecting his little brothers from bullies and older kids, repairing a car or motorcycle, or helping a friend move, you could always depend on Ed to be there. However, the help was not free, it always came with his sense of humor, colorful language, a lesson on motorcycle etiquette, and unfiltered opinions.
Ed was a proud member of the Moose and Masonic Lodges.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Kinch Pruett, of Truth or Consequences, NM; his wife of 45 years, Shan Ramsey Pruett, of Truth and Consequences, NM; his daughter, Nicole Pruett, of Truth or Consequences, NM; his son, Edward Pruett II, of Patterson, CA; his siblings - Kerry Pruett of Las Cruces, NM, Phil Pruett III of Las Cruces, NM, J.B. Pruett of Half Moon Bay, CA, Justin Pruett of Newman, CA, and Jessica Pruett Hancock of Yuba City, CA. He was also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and 18 nephews and nieces. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Pruett II; and his brothers - Joel and Daniel Pruett.
A celebration of Ed’s life will take place at the Moose Lodge in Truth or Consequences at 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 15, 2022, followed immediately by a graveside ceremony at the Masonic Cemetery in Hillsboro, New Mexico. Motorcycles welcome and encouraged.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.