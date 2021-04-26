William “Bill” Propst of Elephant Butte, NM passed away peacefully in his home on April 23, 2021. Bill was born August 1944 in Ainsworth, NE to parents Henry and Gladys both of whom have been awaiting his reunion in Heaven. Other family members awaiting his arrival in Heaven include: his brother Richard; former spouse Susan; great-grand daughter, Elizabeth; and son-in-law, Jim. Bill graduated from Springview High School and soon joined the Army. Upon his return to Nebraska, he worked for the Dept. of Roads for 47 years. Bill was a proud member of the American Legion for 53 years making countless friends along the way. Those left to pass along stories and memories about Bill are his wife Maurene; children: Tammy, Ryan, and Kristie; step-children Colleen, Ian, and Sean; sister, Betty; brother, Elvin; and thirteen grandchildren. While Bill’s spirit soars to be reconnected with friends and family, those of us still here on earth know he is smiling down, pleased that his earthly remains are lovingly kept in something not made in China. Family requests instead of flowers that a small donation be made to the American Legion Post 44 of Elephant Butte, NM.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.