Dennis Wayne Price, of Fort Worth, Texas, was born on September 20,1945 and passed from this life on March 19, 2021.
Service: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday in the Live Oak Room at Greenwood.
His legacy of love continues on in the lives of those who will miss him so very much. Join us as we celebrate his life. Services provided by Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Semper Fi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.