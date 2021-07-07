Thurl Pope, 80, passed away on June 29, 2021. Thurl was born January 7, 1941, in Hot Springs, New Mexico (now Truth or Consequences) to Roy and Laney (Tillman) Pope. Thurl grew up in Albuquerque, graduating from Valley High School and later Colorado University at Boulder, where he was outstanding in football and baseball.
In 1960 he married Carole Leathem. To this union were born two sons. They resided in El Paso for a number of years and later divorced. In 2001, he and Marilyn Ruddell Pittsenbarger were married in Santa Fe. They spent several years in Alaska, Hawaii, and Arizona before returning to New Mexico. He treasured his relationship with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and especially the many kindnesses extended these last couple of years.
Thurl spent many years in sales, management and accounting. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Thurl loved to cook on the grill and smoker- many friends and relatives have benefited from the smoked tenderloins he prepared each Christmas.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of the home; sons: Kevin (Paula) Pope of Kerrville, TX and Kyle (Kate) Pope of Brooklyn, NY; grandchildren: Maddie (Wesley) Lewis, Kelby Pope, Laney Pope, Zachary, Josephine, and Alexandra Pope; great grandson- Landon Lewis; Step-daughters: Georgia (Keith) Williams of North Pole, AK and Lorinda (Richard) Forster of Keaau, HI; step-grandchildren: Jacob (Autumn) Williams, Ashland (George) Lindholm and Lichen Forster; sister, Sharon Wheatley of Euless, TX; as well as numerous other family and friends.
Thurl cared deeply for the Geronimo Springs Museum, where he volunteered and offered assistance when possible. Donations may be made to this community historic center at 211 Main Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. A date for the August Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit, www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
