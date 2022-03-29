Robert Samuel Poitras passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was 85 years old.
Bob was born May 11, 1936 in Presque Isle, Maine to Samuel and Yvonne (nee Parent) Poitras. His mom and dad moved to the Biddeford/Saco area and there he attended school, graduating from Thornton Academy in Saco in 1955.
He was in the Army Reserve for 7 years.
In 1957 he moved to California and worked for Lockheed Martin as a foundry supervisor until 1979. In 1980 he moved to Arizona and was also foundry supervisor for Induction Billet Company in Chandler until 1987 when he retired and moved to Hillsboro, New Mexico with his wife, Marilyn. He resided there until his death.
Bob was an active participant in his community. He was a member of the Hillsboro Fire and Rescue and served on the Hillsboro Community Center Board. Bob was always ready to lend a helping hand when and where he was needed. He was the local “handyman” and his shop was called the Hillsboro “Home Depot” because everyone would call to see “if Bob had such and such.” He usually did!!
In T. or C. he worked for T-Bird, Foxworth and Sierra Feed.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Simone; his parents; sisters: Arlene, Jeanette, Mary May, Olivine, and Joan; and his brother, Norman, who died in the Vietnam war.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of Hillsboro; daughter, Deborah Roberts and her husband, Bob; four grandsons; six great grandchildren; two brothers - Kenneth and Roger; and a sister, Rose.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
