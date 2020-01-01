Charles “Chuckie” Henry Ploen Jr. passed away on Friday, December 27. He had not been well for a couple of years; he was in a lot of pain.
Chuckie graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1964. He went on to get his Pharmaceutical degree from the University of Wisconsin.
Chuckie spent most of his life in New Mexico – Truth or Consequences, Albuquerque and Las Cruces. He loved Wisconsin and spending time with his family, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Chuckie was a very good athlete, mostly in track and field. He won many, many trophies, medals and ribbons.
He was a good man and is already missed greatly.
Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences, NM on Friday, January 10, 2020. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., funeral service at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at the cemetery.
