Carol Lynne Plec (1943 – 2021) was the middle child of Clarence and Katherine Reddeman of Chelsea, Michigan. She earned a Bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, worked as a high school teacher and, later, in advertising. She began her first teaching position in the 1960s at Berkeley High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert T. Plec. They married in June of 1967 and raised two children, Matthew and Emily, who both left Michigan to attend college in the west. On a trip to visit Emily at UNM and Matt in California, they stopped in Elephant Butte and found their dream retirement home, remarkable friends and neighbors, and a thriving arts community in Truth or Consequences. Retirement offered Carol the chance to pursue her lifelong passion for the arts and hone her talent, most notably as a painter, quilter, and fiber artist. She was a longtime member of the Sierra Arts Council and exhibited her work in both T or C and Santa Fe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Sierra Arts Council (https://sierracountyarts.org). Carol is survived by her husband and children, her two sisters and sisters-in-law, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends who will all miss her warmth and sparkle. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
