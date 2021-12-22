Randy J. Pittman passed away in Truth or Consequences, NM on December 20, 2021.
Randy was born on October 8, 1965 in Grants, NM to Edward R. Pittman and Bonnie M. Payne Pittman. He was preceded in death by his father, and three brothers: Edward R. Pittman, II, Lowell T. Pittman and Jesse L. Pittman. He is survived by his children: John Pittman and wife, Jessica, Tristan Alexander and partner, David, Jessica Davis and husband, Terry, William and his wife, Samantha, Nicole Upton, Matthew Upton, and Keith Golden. He also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, his mother, Bonnie M. Smith, and sisters: Peggy Killgore and husband, David, and Jody Potter and husband, Wesley.
Randy attended school in Truth or Consequences where he was a member of the band. He was also an alter boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Randy was interested in wood carving and geology. He worked in many trades in the construction field and was also involved in several projects with FEMA, in reconstruction after national emergencies.
Randy had been a resident of Bonaparte, Iowa for several years and had recently returned to Truth or Consequences. He will be missed by his family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
