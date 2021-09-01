Jesse L. Pittman of West Memphis, AR, passed away on August 18, 2021. Jesse was born on July 6, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to Edward R. Pittman and Bonnie M. Payne Pittman.
He was preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Edward R. Pittman II and Lowell T. Pittman.
Jesse is survived by his life partner, Pamela Hulsman of the home, his children, Jesse L. Pittman II, Cory Pittman, Edward Pittman, Kelly Pittman, his Mother Bonnie M. Smith, his sisters Peggy A. Killgore (David), Jody M. Potter (Wesley) and his brother Randy J. Pittman. He leaves behind six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and many friends.
Jesse attended school in Truth or Consequences and was a member of the band. He was also an altar boy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Truth or Consequences. He will be missed by many.
