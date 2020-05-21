Doris Marie Pickens passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at Bosqueville Cemetery, Bosqueville, Texas, with Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, Texas.
Doris was born January 19, 1932, in Hillsboro, Texas to John Morgan and Viola Graves. Doris was educated at Hillsboro High School. She worked for Hallmark Cards in Santa Ana, California, and retired from the company. Doris enjoyed being a homemaker and her greatest hobby was cooking and taking care of her precious little Shih Tzus for 46 years. She loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Daniel Timothy Pickens; daughter, Pamela Moore; brothers: Lawrence, Clarence and Ernest Graves; and one sister, Winnie Sandell.
Doris is survived by her husband, Major Daniel "B." Pickens, USMC, Ret.; one daughter, Lena Jean Ennis; one grandson, Ethan Lee Ennis; one granddaughter, Shalen Bryce Daniels; two great-grandsons: Wyatt Mason and Daniel Lee Cade Ennis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
