Ralph W. Phillips, went to be with our Lord on December 13, 2022. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Hanford California. He lived a full and caring life, he was 86.
Ralph lived in California most his life, where he raised his children, though he had been living in Las Palomas Canyon for the last three years. Upon graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving for 8 years. He really enjoyed the time he spent in England and for years he could amuse the grandkids with his British accent.
After his years of service to his country, he settled in San Martin, CA where he worked for the Operating Engineers, Union 3. This gave him the opportunity to work in Alaska for a time. He fell in love with Alaska.
Dad was quite the engineer. He had a deep love of flying and built two planes of his own which he flew with great joy. He won awards for the craftsmanship.
Dad was preceded in death by the untimely passing of the love of his life, Sandra Phillips. About 5 years after Mom’s passing, he was fortunate enough to meet and marry a wonderful woman, Nena, who gave him 10 years of happiness before her passing. We take comfort that they are all reunited.
Dad also cared for his parents before they passed on, and he ensured that his mother-in-law had all her needs met until the end of her days. As you can see, the theme of Dad’s life was his devotion to family. He remained active in the Church of Christ until his health interfered.
He leaves behind 3 children- Virginia Ross of Las Palomas Canyon, NM, Sarah Augustine of Louisiana, and David Phillips of Arizona. Dad also leaves behind several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who were very dear to him: Kristen Ennis, Dakota Ray, Casey Anderson Christopher Phillips Victoria Phillips, Hunter Phillips, Wyatt Phillips Boone Phillips, Beau Phillips, Nikki. Ross Cole, Sandra Harr, Aimee Harr, JJ Samora, Heather Mangile, Cary Mangile, Shania Hazen Jayden Ward, Gabe Ward, Leah Kruse, Roy Johnson, and Troy Johnson.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
