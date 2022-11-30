Lita A. Perez, 78, a life-long resident of Sierra County, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, November 28, 2022. Lita’s life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, followed by a committal service at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive guests for a reception at the church hall following, all are invited to attend. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
