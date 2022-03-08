Katharina Perez passed away peacefully on February 26, 2022. She was born and grew up in the Rhine region of Germany. She married Rudy Perez in 1948 and arrived in the U.S. stateless. She learned to speak English and became an American citizen. She resided in New Jersey on a horse farm with her husband and had her only child Sandra Ann. They moved to NM and lived happily in retirement. She was preceded in death by Rudy. She is survived by her daughter Sandra; Son-in-law, Jimmy Welch; and Jimmy's daughters, her adopted grandchildren: Melissa Bierner and Lindsay Welch. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
