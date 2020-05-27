Leurel Penner went to be with the love of her life, Thomas Penner, on May 26, 2020 at the age of 89. She was the daughter of Earl and Imogene Terry.
Leurel is survived by her children: Linda and Sue of Truth or Consequences, NM, Paula (Wayne) of Silver City, and Rick (Keri) of Socorro; two sisters: Jean Johnson of Lemitar, NM and Freta Dillard of Sierra Vista, Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Remembrance service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to: NM Friends of Library for the Blind, 1209 Camino Carlos Rey, Santa Fe, NM 87505-5166.
