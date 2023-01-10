Tommy Eugene Pearce
5/6/1945 - 1/2/2023
On Monday, January 2, 2023 Tommy Eugene Pearce, passed away, at age 77- joining his beloved wife Janet, his parents- Nate and Bessie Pearce and his son, Steve and wife Roberta.
Tom leaves behind his daughter, Bobbi and her husband Dennis, and son, Wesley and his wife Barbie; grandchildren- Katie, Michael, Jenna Joshua, Samantha and wife, Samantha, Travis and Diane, Tyler and his wife, Lindsay, Chad and his wife, Brittany; great grandchildren- Diesel and Makenzie. Tommy also leaves behind a brother, Franklin; and 4 sisters- Faye, Diane, Brenda and Linda along with their families in Las Cruces and Deming.
Tom was well loved by many. He was known for his military service as a proud Naval Vietnam Veteran, Journeyman for NMSU and a “Doctor of Mechanics” auto mechanic over the years. He also had many hobbies, such as being a licensed Gunsmith and locksmith. He enjoyed photography and would cook for different hunting groups. He was a part of a muzzleloader cowboy shooting club for many years and had various interesting collections. After leaving his home, where he and Janet enjoyed retirement in Chloride, Tom moved to T or C. He enjoyed restoring various types of vehicles, piddling in his shop and spending time with friends at the VFW or The Moose. He had many good friends there.
Tom will be remembered well, for his witty quips & quotes (filled with “colorful” language), being a bit cantankerous, generous, loving, loyal and tenderhearted man you ever knew. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and Tom will be laid to rest in Chloride at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.