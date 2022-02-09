David L. Patterson passed away on February 4, 2022 at The New Mexico States Veterans Home, at the witty age of 66. David L. Patterson was born on October 27, 1955 in Larned, Kansas to Mary and Albert Patterson. He was raised by his mother along with two brothers. After high school, David joined the US Navy, where he served for 4 Years which included a tour in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Dave moved to San Diego, California where he began to ride bulls in the rodeo. He moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico where he would call home for the rest of his life. He played drums and sang in local bands. He had many odd jobs, learned to scuba dive, and worked as a bartender for many years. He was a member of The Truth or Consequences Fire Department for more than 10 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge as well. Dave loved to play pool and was learning to play cards while he stayed at the New Mexico States Veterans Home and was getting really good at winning. He loved to ride horses and work on the farm. He loved his grandchildren and spoiled them with double stuffed OREOS and cotton candy any chance he had.
David L. Patterson is preceded in death by his mother Mary and his father Albert; and also his brother, Kevin. He is survived by his family, Jessie Fields and his two daughters: Amanda (Jesse)Bailey and JoAnna Kohler; four grandchildren: Savanah and Kadence Bailey, Noah and Randell Kohler all of Truth or Consequences; as well as his Aunts: Janet Mitchell of Nevada, Maxine Jones of Albuquerque, NM, and Dale and Mary Jones of Larned, KS; brother, Albert Joseph Patterson of Wichita, KS; along with many cousins and other family members.
Dave was truly loved by all that he had met and will be deeply missed by all that have come into his life. He was known for his witty sense of humor. He was the kind of guy that everyone liked to be around. He was a loving and caring father, brother and overall, a good person.
A Memorial Service is going to be held on March 5, 2022 at 11:00A.M. at the Sierra County Fair Barns. All are welcome to attend and share what you love about Dave. In lieu of flowers donations could be made to pay to the order of HSHS JROTC and mailed to T. or C. Municipal Schools (910 N. Date Street T. or C., NM 87901.)
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.