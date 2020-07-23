Lavelma M. Parks left this world July 15, 2020 in the arms of our Lord to continue her journey. Lavelma was born in Red Lake, NM on July 26, 1925, to Robert J and Emer Rheba (Landers) Colter. Lavelma was an extraordinary person and an exceptional teacher. She began her teaching career in Floyd, New Mexico where she met and married Charles Parks. Together, and with their son, Bobby, they moved to T. or C., NM. She was hired by the T. or C. municipal schools where she worked as a remedial reading and 2nd grade teacher from 1956 until her retirement in 1988. Her students remember her fondly and always stopped to say hi when they saw her out having lunch in town. Lavelma was a very social person who enjoyed her Baptist church family. She spent many hours square dancing and enjoyed her meetings with the Retired Educators and her Red Hat ladies. After retirement, she along with her boyfriend Bob Wells, traveled to many fun and exciting places. She met many new friends on her adventures and always had colorful stories to tell. Lavelma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, who died suddenly at age 57; her parents, Robert and Rheba Colter; sister, Zelma Smith; brother, Freedus (Evelyn) Colter; and by her special friend of over 30 years, Robert Wells. Lavelma is survived by her only son Bobby Parks and his wife, Tina. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Leigh Shann (Eddie) Garcia, Brad (Maia) Baca, Joey (Cristina) Baca, Glenda Parks (Leland), and Steven (Melissa) Baca; great grandchildren: Becca (Matt) Hendrickson, Shane (Michael) Jeffers, Anthony Baca, Tyler Slaven, Keegan George, Alex (Brittany) Baca, Kimberly Wilson, Branden Baca, Billy Baca, Johnny Latner, Christopher Baca, Memphis Dorame, Bryce Baca and Jonathan Baca; Lavelma is also survived by her sister Veta Cloe (Ernest )London and numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Dudley Bristow officiating. Honorary pall bearers are: Brad Baca, Joey Baca, Steven Baca, Eddie Garcia, Shane Jeffers and Anthony Baca. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
