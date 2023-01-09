Lidia “Nune” Parker, 74, a resident of T. or C., NM, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 28, 2022. She courageously battled cancer for 5 years. Lidia was born on May 31, 1948, to Mauro and Ramona (Licon) Hernandez in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She relocated to T. or C. in 1982, after she married Curtiss Parker. Nune was employed with the Joint Office on Aging as a housekeeper for many years, until her retirement in 2012. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Red Hat Ladies. Lidia was a loving, caring, and unselfish person. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lidia is survived by her siblings - Emma Martinez, Amanda Morales, Mauro Hernandez (Judy), and Irene Vasquez (Eddie); nieces - Wendy Vasquez (Eric), Melissa Torres (Brian), Cynthia Lucero (Josh), Katrina Echavarria (Alex), Linda Cantu (Oscar), Sarah Cantu and Christy Cantu; nephew, Ralph Cantu; as well as numerous friends and extended family. Lidia was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Parker; her parents, Mauro and Ramona Hernandez; her siblings: Betty Bernal and Bobby Hernandez; and her precious pet babies, Buster and Rusty. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow at Caballo Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
