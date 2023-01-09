PARKER Lidia.jpg

Lidia “Nune” Parker, 74, a resident of T. or C., NM, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on December 28, 2022. She courageously battled cancer for 5 years. Lidia was born on May 31, 1948, to Mauro and Ramona (Licon) Hernandez in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She relocated to T. or C. in 1982, after she married Curtiss Parker. Nune was employed with the Joint Office on Aging as a housekeeper for many years, until her retirement in 2012. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and the Red Hat Ladies. Lidia was a loving, caring, and unselfish person. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lidia is survived by her siblings - Emma Martinez, Amanda Morales, Mauro Hernandez (Judy), and Irene Vasquez (Eddie); nieces - Wendy Vasquez (Eric), Melissa Torres (Brian), Cynthia Lucero (Josh), Katrina Echavarria (Alex), Linda Cantu (Oscar), Sarah Cantu and Christy Cantu; nephew, Ralph Cantu; as well as numerous friends and extended family. Lidia was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss Parker; her parents, Mauro and Ramona Hernandez; her siblings: Betty Bernal and Bobby Hernandez; and her precious pet babies, Buster and Rusty. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Inurnment will follow at Caballo Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.