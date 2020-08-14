Jose Angel Palacios, 56, a resident of Arrey, NM, died on August 8, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born on June 20, 1964 in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico to Antonio Palacios and Francisca Lucio. Jose was a resident of Arrey for 35 years and worked for GH Dairy in Hatch, NM. He enjoyed dancing, horse races and he especially loved watching his son play soccer. Survivors include his wife, Laura Ontiveros; daughter, Daisy Palacios; son, Baruc Palacios; and 14 brothers and sisters. A Prayer Vigil will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the San Jose Mission in Arrey, NM followed by Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Ivan Torres. Interment will follow at the Arrey Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Tavo Ontiveros, Cesar Garcia, Fernie Jacquez, Jose Ontiveros, Adan Castillo and Miguel Gonzalez. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Jose Angel Palacios, 56, residente de Arrey, Nuevo Mexico, fallecío el dia 8 de Agosto 2020 en Las Cruces, Nuevo Mexico. Jose Angel nació el dia 20 de Junio 1964 en Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico, hijo de Antoño Palacios y Francisca Lucio. Fue residente de Arrey, Nuevo Mexico por 35 años y trabajo con GH Dairy en Hatch, Nuevo Mexico. Le gustava bailar, carreras de caballos, y ir a ver a su hijo jugar fútbol. Los sobrevivientes incluyen su esposa, Laura Ontiveros; hija, Daisy Palacios; hijo, Baruc Palacios; y 14 hermanos y hermanas. El rosario será el Sabado el dia 15 de Agosto 2020 a la una de la tarde en la Iglesia de San Jose Misíon en Arrey, Nuevo Mexico siguido con la misa de intierro Cristiano con el Padre Ivan Torres oficiando. El entierro será en el Cementerio de Arrey. Los Portadores de el cajón son Tavo Ontiveros, Cesar Garcia, Fernie Jacquez, Jose Ontiveros, Adan Castillo y Miguel Gonzalez. Los arreglos son por Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. Para mensajas conmemorativos y condolencias visiten el sitio www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
