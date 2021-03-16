Albita Montoya Padilla, age 95, born in Monticello, NM on February 28, 1926. On March 4, 2021 she went to be with the Lord.
Albita was raised in Truth or Consequences, NM where she met and married the love of her life, George Padilla. They were a match made in Heaven! Together they had seven children. Their gift from the Lord was harmonizing and singing together while George played the guitar. Their passion was to sing and play Christian songs for the Nursing Home Ministries and in the churches. They would sing anywhere as long as they were spreading the word of God. They were deeply in love with God, each other, their children, and grandchildren.
Albita stayed strong after the passing away of her husband, George, and the loss of two of her children. She was always praying and reading her bible. She would pray for everyone and asked how everyone was doing. When you asked her how she was doing, she would always say “I’m doing better”, and then she would point to God. Albita also had a lot of faith, she was filled with the Holy Spirit. Up until the end, she was still singing and worshiping God! Albita was laid to rest at Vista Memory Gardens on Monday, March 8, 2021, beside the love of her life, George Padilla, who was waiting for her arrival in Heaven. The flower arrangement for the service was made by Tammy, Irene, Peggy and Jackie.
Albita was preceded in death by her husband, George Padilla; 3 sisters; 1 brother; daughter, Frances “Vera” Jones; and son, Timothy Padilla. She is survived by her sisters – Dora and Debbie; daughter, Esther Padilla Cortez and husband, Amos; son, Eloy Padilla and wife, Dalia; daughters - Lydia, Irene and Tammy; Goddaughter, Lucy Montoya-Babino; 17 Grandchildren; 26 Great-Grandchildren; and 8 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. Thank you for all your support and thoughtfulness, you went above and beyond our expectations and the family really appreciates it. Thank you to Ambercare for the love and compassion you showed to our Mom. To Pastor Joe and Gloria Lucero, thank you for coming to Albita’s home and praying for her. Thank you to Pastor Amos Cortez for officiating the beautiful service at the Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
We love and miss you Mom-Grandma! God Bless You!
Arrangements were by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
