Beatrice “Bea” Padilla was a very loving mother, wife, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2021 at age 74.
She was born to Calvin and Estefana Reaves on December 16, 1946 in Socorro, New Mexico. She was raised on a farm in San Antonio, New Mexico where she helped her parents and siblings farm hay, corn and cotton. She would drive tractors and enjoyed jumping in cotton piles. Beatrice married and started a family while also working at a battery factory assembling batteries at Eagle Pitcher. She loved being a mom and took great pride in raising her children.
Beatrice loved to love people! She especially loved her first granddaughter Suzette and helped mother her for years. Family was her greatest pleasure and she enjoyed spending time with them camping in the mountains, fishing, going for rides, and enjoying nature. She loved wildlife and watching the birds sing. She constantly admired God’s creations surrounding her and found great peace just sitting and taking it all in. Beatrice had a strong faith in God and instilled that in her children. She loved reading the bible, attending church and singing hymns.
She moved with her husband Leo to Truth or Consequences in 2001 to be close to her grandchildren. She loved having them spend the night and often pitched a tent in the backyard when she was no longer able to go camping. She would cook beans and tortillas for them and hashbrowns for breakfast. Beatrice was also a member of the Sheriff’s Posse and enjoyed helping at the rodeos and cooking in the kitchen.
Beatrice lived for her family and made many wonderful memories with her grandkids. She would always make things fun for them, even with little means sometimes. She always had a positive attitude and would make the best out of any situation and made sure her children and grandchildren felt that too. No matter what challenging situations she had to endure, her response to everyone was always “I’ll be alright”! Beatrice touched everyone’s hearts who met her! Anyone who came into contact with her felt her warm spirit and kind heart. People, including doctors and nurses, would always comment how sweet, kindhearted and strong she was. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her father Calvin, mother Estefana; daughter, Elizabeth “Liz”; granddaughters: Francine, Madalyn, April, and Suzette; and grandson, Nathan “Bacon”. She is survived by her husband, Leo G. Padilla; sons: Faustino and Johnny Myers, Carl Padilla and daughter-in-law Genelle; daughter, Elaine and son-in-law Gerald; 12 grandchildren: Breanna, Damon, Rianonn, Larissa, Kendrick, Carlos, Dominic, Jacob, Amiyah, Joshua, Faustino JR III, and Nichole; siblings: Pat (Lyn), Melvin (Josie), Kathy (Rod), Charlene “Carly”, Calvin (Jackie), Diana (KC), and Belinda (Glen); as well as 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest next to her granddaughter, Suzette in San Antonio, New Mexico.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
