Yvett Suzanne Padilla passed away in Reno, Nevada on February 3, 2020. She was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Ivan and Virginia Padilla on Oct. 27, 1964.
Yvett is survived by her father, Ivan (Sandra) Padilla; her sister, Debbie Padilla; her brother, Max (Debbie) Padilla; her brother, Mickey (Maureen) Padilla; her sister, Sheyanne (John) Wasilowski; Kathleen Tinguely and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Albert Padilla, and her mother, Virginia Gallegos.
Yvett filled the room with much joy and laughter. You could always find her behind her guitar, entertaining a crowd or singing with her friends. Yvett was a happy person, full of life.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
