It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leonor C. Padilla, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Sierra Health Care Center. Leonor, the 2nd oldest of 10 children, was born in Las Palomas, NM on January 31, 1922 to Jose R. Chavez and Tomasita Aguirre Chavez. She was a lifelong resident of T. or C.
Leonor graduated when she was in the 8th grade and worked all her life as a nurse without going to college. She started working at St. Ann’s Hospital where the Sisters taught her about nursing. She worked with all the doctors in T. or C. including Dr. Maloney, Dr. Lapp, Dr. Johnson, and Dr. Stoops. She also worked at Carrie Tingley Hospital and Sierra Health Care Center. She would tell the employees what to do since she knew everything. She loved to dance, and enjoyed gambling at the casinos, and playing Bingo.
Leonor loved and enjoyed her children. Survivors include her daughters – Rosie Bernal and husband, Robert, and Lorenza Anaya (Ernie Chavez) both from T. or C.; sister, Vera Whitley; grandchildren – Rhonda (Bences), Rena (Bobby), Michael (Stacey), Denise (Gil), Lorraine (Jesus), Roxanne (Frank), Mark, and Pattye (Jerry); great-grandchildren – Carla, Bethanie, Stephanie, Mikey, Gabrielle, Olivia, Greyson, Gilly, Sydney, Andrew, Sarah, Taryn, Aylin, and Ilyssa; great-great-grandchildren – Christian, Mia, Angel, David, Emorie, Julian, Jakob, Myles, Loreina, and Gracie. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Orfita Armijo; and 7/brothers – Jose, Eloy, Pete, Alfred, Reynaldo, Fermin and Lorenzo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Michael Williams. Rite of Committal will follow at Hot Springs Cemetery. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Bences Apodaca, Bobby Tarín, Frank Portillo, Michael Anaya, Jr., Jerry DeMoss, and Andrew Mora. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Robert Bernal, Michael Anaya Sr, David Mark Anaya, Tudy Romero, Sr., Gilbert Saenz, Jesus Mora, Ray Martinez and Bobby Chavez.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
