Anthony Paul Padilla, 25, a resident of Truth or Consequences for 22 years, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1995 in Albuquerque, NM. Anthony worked at A & B Restaurant as a cook. On his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars and spending time at the lake. He loved music and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his parents - Richard Garcia and JoAnna Sedillo; biological mother, Amanda Garcia and wife, Chelsie; biological father, Paul Padilla; paternal grandparents, Roland and Rosie Padilla; brothers – Richard Garcia and wife, Michelle and Edward Padilla; sister, Angel Padilla and partner, Jessica; aunt, Ramona Garcia and partner, Luis; Godson, Julius; nephews – Kaleb and Matthew Garcia; other siblings, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Reina Marie Padilla; his aunt, Angela Valerie Garcia; and Maternal Grandmother, Shirley Abeyta. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel followed by cremation.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
