Wesley “Wes” K. Owens was born on August 1, 1966 to Cynthia Morris in Truth or Consequences, NM. Wes had three siblings, Donna, Michael and Lisa. In marriage to Gwyneda Seymour, two children were born, Crystal and Michael. In marriage to Melinda Felburgh, Jesse Owens was born. Although he never remarried, he was with his significant other of six years, Fran Jones, to the very end.
Wes was preceded in death by his adopted dad, Leonard Owens; his sister, Donna Donaldson; and his son, Michael Owens. He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Bishop (Keith); son; Jesse Owens; granddaughters: MaKenzee and Haiden Rudder; his significant other Fran Jones, her children Amanda Frost (Loren), Andrew Jones (Kerrie) and grandchildren (Aydin, Jace, Jameson and Jayde); mother, Cynthia Morris; sister, Lisa Stevens; brother, Michael San Roman; along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Wes was a member of the Marine Corps motorcycle chapter in Louisiana, a son of the American Legion Post 44 and a Legion Rider member. He was a golfer and the General Manager for both the Sierra Del Rio and Truth or Consequences Municipal golf courses. Wes loved to fish and was an avid Nascar and Harley Davidson fan.
Wes passed away on July 3, 2022 at Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, TX after his fight with cancer. His family was by his side. Per his request, cremation has taken place. The flags at all municipal buildings in Truth or Consequences were lowered to half-staff in his honor.
There will be a procession led by the Truth or Consequences Police Department and the American Legion Riders at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 23, 2022. It will proceed from Kirikos Funeral Home to the Truth or Consequences Golf Course and end at the American Legion Post 44 in Elephant Butte, where a celebration of life will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to immediately follow.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
