Lora Jane Ostrom, 89, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born on January 14, 1931 in San Andreas, California to Lawrence E. and Zaida M. (Dolan) Hertzig.
Lora was a lifelong resident of California, relocating to New Mexico with her son after the being dislocated by the California wildfires.
Lora enjoyed traveling and loved being on the beach. She was a talented knitter, who knitted until she wasn’t able to do so any longer.
Survivors include her children: Brett Ostrom, Dawn Jane Rainey and Wendy Ostrom Peeps; and numerous grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
