Flora R. Ortiz, formerly from Nambe and Santa Fe, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Ortiz was born October 17, 1921 in Velarde, NM.
Mrs. Ortiz was a proud teacher in the Pojoaque Valley Schools for 35 years. During her teaching career, her proudest accomplishments were watching her students excel and become successful in their adult lives. After her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling in their RV. Nana’s greatest joy was her family.
She is survived by her daughter; Rita and husband, Ray; sons: Floyd and wife, Diana, and Fred and wife, Annie; a very close niece raised by the Ortiz’s, Pearl Benavidez; grandchildren: Ray, Brandi and husband, Jeff, Tori and husband, Jay, J.J. and wife, Ana, Ken and wife, Dinah, Jennifer and husband, Ladd, Andrew and girlfriend, Roberta, Lissi, Debra and husband, Ira, Christin, Rick and wife, Tammy, Joe and wife, Kris, Frank and wife, Bobby Jo. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Romero; sister-in-law, Bernice Romero; and brother-in-law, Longino Vigil; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many special godchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon M. Ortiz; parents, Flavio and Cirila Romero of Velarde; brothers: Flavio, Eloy, Jose and Levi; sisters: Lucille Serna, Lita Gutierrez and Sofie Vigil; and great-grandson, Skyler Ray Benavidez.
A very special thanks to the caregivers at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home, where Flora touched many hearts. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.