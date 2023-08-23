Vance Oliver, 64, died peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Vance was born in Santa Ana, CA to Leonard Oliver and Amalia “Molly” Chavez. Vance was adventurous and always lived life to the fullest. He was always helping those who needed it and making friends along the way. Vance could be cranky and opinionated, by he had a huge heart. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends and his community. Vance is survived by his children: Kelly Hart (Leland), Diane Padilla, Renee Carrasco and Isaac Carrasco; siblings, Amber Ayala (David), and Ken Oliver; 24 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held in Vance’s honor, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM at the Moose Lodge in T. or C., everyone is welcome to attend. “Shine on you crazy diamond”-Pink Floyd Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 49%
Sunrise: 06:37:06 AM
Sunset: 07:45:41 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:37:47 AM
Sunset: 07:44:29 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:38:27 AM
Sunset: 07:43:16 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 06:39:08 AM
Sunset: 07:42:02 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:39:48 AM
Sunset: 07:40:48 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: E @ 9 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:40:28 AM
Sunset: 07:39:33 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:41:09 AM
Sunset: 07:38:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.