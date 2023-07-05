Hannah “Lucille” Oldfield, 68, a local resident, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was born on May 1, 1955, in Somerset, Kentucky to Oran and Ethel Mae (Dykes) Brinson. Lucille was a homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother to many. She is survived by her children – Danielle “Nikki” Tharp and Cameron Tharp, and Darrin Whitis,; grandchildren – Haley Glover, Aslyn Lara, Arreana Lara, Kayla Whitis, Ethan Whitis, Mason Whitis, and Noah Whitis; and by her siblings – Debbie Brinson, Darlene Dykes, Orival Brinson, Joann, Jean, Dela, and Gary. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
