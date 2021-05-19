Jim Oakleaf, of Las Palomas, NM, passed away early Saturday morning, May 15, 2021. He was born in Albuquerque, NM on November 30, 1944 to Lena and Walter Oakleaf. Jim was a longtime resident of Sierra County. He grew up in Albuquerque where he graduated from Albuquerque High School. He used the printing skills he learned there to work as a printer at Starline Printing in Albuquerque. He later moved to Denver, CO where he ran his own printing business, Oakleaf Printing, and grew his family. After leaving Denver, Jim moved to Truth or Consequences. It was here that he met and married, Mary, the love of his life. They were married in Las Animas Canyon in the “Sacred Grove” in 1991. Together they used their machine and carpentry skills along with their artistry to repair and create functional works of art at many properties throughout the area. They also used their eye for good finds to restore the treasures they would find when shopping the many yard sales in the area. Jim was always kind and generous. He was gentle and easy to talk to and a dear friend to many. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Walter F. Oakleaf of Albuquerque, NM. He is survived by Mary Oakleaf, his wife of 30 years; his daughter, Carol Ann Oakleaf, and grandson, Tyler Plese, of Denver, CO; his son, Daniel Oakleaf and wife, Lisa, and granddaughter, Cyan. Other survivors include his siblings and their families – sister, Mildred L. Oakleaf, of Florida, and her daughters, Julie, and Margie; brother, Walter F. Oakleaf and wife, Rose Marie, and their daughter, Tammie, granddaughter, Jacqueline, and grandson, Mateo all of Albuquerque, NM; and sister, Marie Montbrand and husband, Ron, of Albuquerque, NM. He was dear to Mary’s children and Grandpa Jim to her nine grandchildren who adored him. A Memorial Service will be held at 205 Ash Street in T. or C. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with a potluck lunch to follow. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:52 AM
Sunset: 08:05:33 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:05:19 AM
Sunset: 08:06:14 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 23mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 59F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:04:47 AM
Sunset: 08:06:54 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 24mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low 59F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:04:17 AM
Sunset: 08:07:34 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:48 AM
Sunset: 08:08:14 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 18mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 56F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:21 AM
Sunset: 08:08:53 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 58F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:02:56 AM
Sunset: 08:09:31 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 60F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.