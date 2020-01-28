Drucilla Nuñez, 56, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born November 3, 1963 to Gonzalo C. and Rafelita (Tapia) Nuñez.
Drucilla loved going to church, doing crossword puzzles and caring for animals, especially dogs.
Drucilla was proceeded in death by her father, Gonzalo C. Nuñez and her sister, Betty Nuñez.
She is survived by her siblings: Mary Bencomo and husband, Raymond; Gloria Martineau and Terry Nuñez; nieces and nephews: Linda Ortega and her husband, Alan; Michael Diaz, Monica Bencomo, Adrian Bencomo, Yolanda Bencomo, Phillip Nuñez, and Ismael Nuñez; and great-niece, Ryleigh Nuñez.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 with a Prayer Vigil at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., both at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Drucilla will be laid to rest at the Arrey Cemetery following the services. Pallbearers will be Adrian Bencomo, Michael Diaz, Phillip Nuñez, Ismael Nuñez, Ray Bencomo and Henry Valdez.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
