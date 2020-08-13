Rafelita T. Nuñez, our beloved mother, sister, aunt and grandmother left us to be with the Lord on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in Arrey, New Mexico surrounded by her family. Mrs. Nuñez was born on September 22, 1937 in Las Animas, NM.
Rafelita was a homemaker. She enjoyed having her family close to her as often as possible.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Brijido and Lucia (Candelaria) Tapia; husband, Gonzalo C. Nuñez; daughters: Drucilla Nuñez and Betty Nuñez; and sister, Refugia Romero.
Rafelita is survived by her daughters: Mary Bencomo and husband, Ray, of Arrey, NM, Gloria Martineau and Mario of T-or-C, NM, Terry Nuñez of Arrey, NM; grandchildren: Linda Ortega and Alan of Kettering, OH, Michael Diaz and Sarah of T-or-C, NM, Monica Bencomo and Antonio of Albuquerque, NM, Adrian Bencomo and Adriana of Edinburg, TX, Yolanda Bencomo and Marc of Los Lunas, NM, Phillip Nuñez and Nicole of Arrey, NM, and Ismael Nuñez of Arrey, NM; great-grandchildren: Ryleigh Nuñez, Liam, Zanden and Zayden of Arrey, NM; brother, Marcial Tapia, of Palms, CA; sisters: Catalina Valdez of Las Cruces, NM and Linda Vallejos of Las Cruces, NM; and many nieces and nephews.
A Prayer Vigil will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the San Jose Mission in Arrey, NM followed by Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Rev. Ivan Torres. Interment will follow at the Arrey Cemetery.
Serving as Casket Bearers will be Michael Diaz, Adrian Bencomo, Phillip Nuñez, Ismael Nuñez, Raymond Bencomo and Henry Valdez. Honorary Casket Bearer will be Mario Armendariz.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
