On June 25, 1931, Leo Russell Newsome began what would be a long fulfilling life. He was born through the union of Clarence and Leutisha (Craft) Newsome. Leo was the brother of Callie Louise and Clyde Vernon.
The number of people that would be touched by Leo’s strong presence in his 92 years with us is innumerable. Leo began his journey through life in Greenup, Kentucky. He had seven children whom he loved unconditionally. In travelling to California with his children, he landed in New Mexico and fell in love with it so much that he planted his roots here. That is where he would continue to raise Sheran, Russel, Michael, Connie, Rhonda, Brian, and Victoria to be strong and loyal, while never raising his voice nor a hand to any of them. Leo was a dedicated, protective, devoted man and father with a mind as strong as steel and a gentle disposition. Leo was a family man and spent most of his life surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He passed on his infinite wisdom and love for cars and trucks and could often be found in his workshops tinkering with engines. He wasn’t a man of means by no means, but he was certainly the King of the Road.
When approached for advice, Leo would belly laugh and tell you to “speak to the Lord”. The sparkle in his eyes could light up the desert night and his incredible laughter filling a room was food for the soul.
Leo’s journey here was fulfilled on May 27, 2023. He left us the same way he lived his life, full of dignity. He will Eternally rest in the Land of Enchantment, just as he wished.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.