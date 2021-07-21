Nelson.tif
Beloved child of God, Monte Nelson, entered the glory of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She loved and served her community in Elephant Butte, NM as well as her previous home in Grand Rapids, MI. Born Monta Rae Comden in Edmore, MI, Monte was a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to countless people. She love to sing in church, teach children’s church, bake for family and friends, and savor God‘s great outdoors. 
She was proceeded to enter glory by her husband Larry Nelson and is survived by her children Clint (Sandy) Nelson and Amy (Greg) Claesson and her beloved grandchildren Abigail Claesson, Alexander Nelson, Sophia Nelson, Samuel Nelson, and Justice Nelson, and her sister Mona Lofgren and nephew Gordon Lofgren. 
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, July 26, 10 AM at Church at the Butte, 516 NM-105, Elephant Butte, NM. 
A luncheon for friends and family after the service will be held at Fellowship Alliance Church, 1601 E. 6th St., Truth or Consequences, NM where Monte attended and served. 
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scholarship Fund with Lone Tree Camps, PO Box 713, Capitan, NM 88316 or online 

