Thomas Anthony Naylon was born June 23, 1945 to Vera Kuder Naylon and Vincent Naylon in Rochester, NewYork. He was the third of three children.
Thomas is survived by his sister, Susan McCoy and her husband, Henry McCoy; his nieces and nephews: Shawna Sherman, Marcus McCoy, Robert, Michael, Mary and Christopher Gregory.
Other survivors include Ted Bosley and Kathy Bosley Bennett. Their mother, Phyllis Bosley was the love of his life until her passing in 2006. Recently Kae Ingram of Tallahassee, Florida caught his eye and his heart.
Tom is predeceased by his parents and sister, Patricia.
Special friends Roger Young in Maine and Loren Lawson in New Mexico miss him deeply. Tom had friends across the country and across the decades. He relished visits, letters and phone conversations with them all.
He was educated in Catholic schools in Rochester, NY, and St. Francis College (UNE) in Biddeford, Maine. After college he joined the Merchant Marine working on tankers, enjoying visits to ports all over the world.
In 1974 Tom went to San Francisco to work at Gregory and Falk, a lithography company. He retired from G&F in 1998. In 1999 he left San Francisco where he had enjoyed wonderful classical music, opera, and Californian and French wine for many years.
He moved to Maine to the cottage he had bought in 1970 in Casco, ME where he enjoyed many wonderful summers of friendship with very specialThomas Pond neighbors, as well as swimming and boating.
In 2007 he bought a place in Elephant Butte, New Mexico where he spent his winters. He loved New Mexico because it was so different fromMaine and San Francisco.
Tommy loved and was so knowledgeable of many different kinds of music. He will be remembered as a very funny guy and jokester. His love of great wine was legendary. Tommy traveled the world, and any time he was near a lake or ocean, he would always take a dip.
