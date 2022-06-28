Kay Helen Nadeau, 84, a resident of Elephant Butte, NM, died on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born on November 29, 1937, to Clarence L. Wasmer and Kathleen Mason.
Kay was a car business manager and retired in 2002. She relocated to Elephant Butte from Albuquerque 35 years ago. She was a member of the Albuquerque Boat Club and the American Legion. Her hobbies and interests include sports, crossword puzzles, and beach life. She especially enjoyed spending time with friends, family time, and cooking.
Survivors include her children – Lisa Armijo and husband, Carlos, and Bill Nadeau and wife, JoAnn. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Wasmer; mother, Kathleen Mason; brother, Charles Wasmer; and husband, Ray Nadeau.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
