Duane Thomas Muncy, 59, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born July 20, 1960 in Amarillo, TX to David Dean Muncy and Thelma Marie Vienna.
Duane cooked at popular restaurants in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, including Los Arcos Steakhouse & La Cocina. He also worked as a core-runner in the oilfields while living in Midland, TX.
Duane was a self-taught guitar player and loved music. He played in a band called the Phermones in New Mexico.
Duane is survived by his one son, Erik Muncy (Delaney); and three grandchildren; two brothers: David (Elaine) Muncy of Las Cruces, NM and Danny (Becky) Muncy of Truth or Consequences, NM; and one sister, Maryland (Darren) of Lubbock, TX. He also has numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and aunts. Duane was loved by his numerous friends as well.
There will be no services in Lubbock, TX, but there will be a private service for family in Truth or Consequences, NM.
