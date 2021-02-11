Rhonda Lee Mulik, 68, died at her home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She was born on December 6, 1952 in Belen, New Mexico to Leo and Flora (Steele) Newsome.
Rhonda was a resident of Truth or Consequences for three years and was retired from the retail industry.
Survivors include her father, Leo Newsome; children: Roger Mulik, Leo Mulik and wife, Kimberly, and Joe Mulik; grandchildren: Chloe Kathren Mulik and Zoe Mulik; sister, Sharon Engler; and brother, Brian Newsome.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Mulik; granddaughter, Lily Lee Mulik; mother, Flora Steele; sister, Connie Clay; and brothers, Mike Newsome and Russell Newsome.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, TX.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
