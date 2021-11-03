Arvil “Gene” Mowdy, Sr. peacefully went to his eternal rest in the early morning of November 1, 2021 at his home in Elephant Butte, with his wife by his side.
Gene was born February 15, 1946 in Cloudy, Oklahoma to Olen and Ruby (LeFlore) Mowdy. At 19, he married his first wife, Joan (Denny) Mowdy, and together they raised 4 children and were married for 30 years until her passing in 1996.
In 1999, Gene met his future wife Cynthia “Cindi” while on a BASS tournament in Page, AZ. They were married September 5, 2000 in Kennewick, WA during another BASS tournament. They lived 16 years on the shores of Lake Texoma until retiring to Elephant Butte in 2012.
Gene was an avid fisherman, with a lifetime BASS membership and was a member of the Elephant Butte Bass Anglers. In his youth, he was a member of the PRCA as a bull rider. He also trained race horses, and was a long-haul truck driver in the oil industry.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Cindi Mowdy; one brother, Ray Mowdy and his wife Rose of Muskogee, OK; children: Sherry and her husband Rick Alexander, Greg Morrison and his wife Shellee of Greenwood, AR, Arvil Gene Mowdy, Jr. of El Paso, TX; Shawn Mowdy and his wife Kasey of Ruidoso, NM, Edward Kobel and his wife Jutta of Ridge Spring, SC, and Jessica McKinnon and her husband Kevin of Clovis, NM; 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Joan (Denny) Mowdy; and siblings: Francis, Milton and Don.
Per Gene’s wishes, cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
