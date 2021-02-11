Moulder Obit.tif

Word has been received of the death of Joseph “Joe” Moulder. Mr. Moulder passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Hospital in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Joe was born May 23, 1927 to Orville and Mildred Moulder in Clayton, NM. He grew up in Boise City, Oklahoma and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he farmed until going to work for Chris Hunt Water Hauling Service for 29 years. Joe met and married Wanda Pate Stanley March 12, 1970. They resided in Rolla for many years until moving to Moore, OK. While living in Moore, Joe worked for Oklahoma Truck. After the passing of his wife, Joe moved to Truth or Consequences where he had many friends. Survivors include his son, Vance Stanley, of Moore, OK; and his many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Moulder; son, Terry Stanley; sisters, Ruth, Claudia and Gaye; and brothers, Sam and Jack. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Rolla Cemetery at a later date.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.