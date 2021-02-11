Word has been received of the death of Joseph “Joe” Moulder. Mr. Moulder passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Hospital in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Joe was born May 23, 1927 to Orville and Mildred Moulder in Clayton, NM. He grew up in Boise City, Oklahoma and served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he farmed until going to work for Chris Hunt Water Hauling Service for 29 years. Joe met and married Wanda Pate Stanley March 12, 1970. They resided in Rolla for many years until moving to Moore, OK. While living in Moore, Joe worked for Oklahoma Truck. After the passing of his wife, Joe moved to Truth or Consequences where he had many friends. Survivors include his son, Vance Stanley, of Moore, OK; and his many nieces and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Moulder; son, Terry Stanley; sisters, Ruth, Claudia and Gaye; and brothers, Sam and Jack. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Rolla Cemetery at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:56:10 AM
Sunset: 05:50:41 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: W @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:55:15 AM
Sunset: 05:51:37 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:54:18 AM
Sunset: 05:52:32 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: S @ 21mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 06:53:21 AM
Sunset: 05:53:26 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 19mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:52:22 AM
Sunset: 05:54:21 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:51:22 AM
Sunset: 05:55:15 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:50:21 AM
Sunset: 05:56:08 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 14mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.