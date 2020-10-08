Ruth Morrow-Anders died peacefully in her sleep on September 30, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 82 years old. A private family remembrance has been set for Wednesday, October 7.
Ruth was born deep in the woods of rural Kentucky, the youngest of five children. Her family was displaced and forced to relocate to the Harodsburg, Kentucky area due to the installation of the Wolf Creek Dam on the Cumberland River. Despite that, she was one of the first in her family to graduate from high school. Ruth went to work for a local lawyer, gaining experience she would share.
She married Joseph L. Anders and had two sons. Then IBM decided to move the Kentucky family to a new plant in Texas. Ruth was present for the birth of her first grandchild, and for the next 20 years, she would travel to be with those grandkids for Christmas.
After working for the state of Texas for 20 years, she retired to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. There she pursued her passion for dancing and travel, living a model retired life.
Ruth is survived by her long time partner, Norman Mavencamp; sons: Joseph Leonard Anders Jr. and James Drew Anders; and grandchildren: Lisa Mae Anders and Robert Leonard Anders.
She was pre-deceased by all of her siblings: Robert, Ada, Myrtle and Bernice; and her former spouse, Joseph L. Anders.
In lieu of donations, please thank the front line workers supporting COVID relief.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.