Cynthia LaRuth Moore, 84, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born January 3, 1938 in Vaughn, New Mexico to Ona Boyd and Julia Wright.
Ruth and Donald moved to Truth or Consequences, NM over 55 years ago and have four children – all residing in Sierra County.
Ruth was active in the community throughout her life and had many different occupations, foremost being a loving wife, mother, and a homemaker. She also had a used clothing store, “Kids and Company.”
She was a member of the First Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship and friendships she made over the years. Ruth also enjoyed playing cards with her good friends. She always had her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and recently, her great-great-grandchildren gathered around her. She loved to paint and instruct all the little ones in painting her butterflies, gnomes, outdoor pottery, and occasionally mud pies were thrown as well.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Moore; her parents; one brother; six sisters; a grandson, Heath McCleskey; and a great granddaughter, Kyiah Moore.
Ruth is survived by her four children: Becky McCleskey (Carl), Dale Moore (Peggy), Clinton Moore (Mary) and Pam Ruffini (Raymond); grandchildren: Tammy Cunnington (Jason), Michael Moore, Bree Oldfield, Brittany Donaghe (Mark), Kristen Sanchez (Josh), Josh Moore (Stephanie), Rory Moore (Ashley), Nathan Moore, and Dalton Moore; great-grandchildren: Dylan Cunnington, Jason Cunnington II, Devon Cunnington, Torie Cunnington, Brook Martinez (Felix), Megan Oldfield, Faith Oldfield, Blaine Donaghe, Monica Moore, Myranda Irion, Gunner Moore, Raegan Moore, Kennedy Moore, Rolan Corley, Sutton Corley, Rodrick Moore and Rory Moore; and one great-great-grandchild, Amelia Martinez.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar Street, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
